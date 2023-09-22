Gurnet Point and Novo Holdings complete take-private buyout of Paratek Pharmaceuticals

As a result of the closing, Paratek has stopped trading on the NASDAQ

Gurnet Point Capital invests in the healthcare sector

Novo Holdings is a holding and investment company that is responsible for managing the assets and the wealth of the Novo Nordisk Foundation

Gurnet Point and Novo Holdings have closed their take-private acquisition of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc, a Boston-based biopharmaceutical company. The purchase price is about $462 million.

As a result of the closing, Paratek has stopped trading on the NASDAQ.

“Today’s completion of the acquisition of Paratek by Gurnet Point and Novo Holdings represents the beginning of a new chapter in our Company’s history,” said Dr. Evan Loh, CEO at Paratek in a statement. “We look forward to drawing upon the extensive experience of both Gurnet Point and Novo Holdings to provide lifesaving, transformative therapies to patients.”

Gurnet Point Capital invests in the heatlhcare sector.

Novo Holdings is a holding and investment company that is responsible for managing the assets and the wealth of the Novo Nordisk Foundation. As of year-end 2022, Novo Holdings had total assets of 108 billion euros.