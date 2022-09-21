H.I.G. acquires natural gas company Northern Biogas

Sidley Austin LLP served as legal counsel to H.I.G. on the transaction.

H.I.G. Capital has acquired a controlling stake in Morgantown, West Virginia-based Northern Biogas, a waste-to-renewable natural gas company. No financial terms were disclosed.

George Watts, a managing director with H.I.G. Infrastructure, said in a statement, “We are delighted to be partnering with this uniquely capable management team in a dynamic part of the renewables market. The commercial opportunity is immense, and we look forward to supporting the company and the team in its growth.”

Sidley Austin LLP served as legal counsel to H.I.G. on the transaction. Vinson and Elkins LLP served as legal counsel to Northern Biogas on the transaction.

H.I.G. has over $50 billion of equity capital under management. Based in Miami, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to small and mid-sized companies.