H.I.G. adds two managing directors to staff

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–H.I.G. Capital, LLC (“H.I.G.”), a leading global alternative investment firm with $48 billion of capital under management, is pleased to announce the expansion of its dedicated Infrastructure team with the addition of Antonio Botija as a Managing Director in H.I.G.’s London office and George Watts as Managing Director in H.I.G.’s New York office.

Antonio has over 20 years of experience in infrastructure private equity with a focus on the middle market. Antonio has been covering a wide range of regions and sectors, including sustainable energy, digital, transport and social infrastructure. Prior to joining H.I.G., he was Head of Origination & Investments for Infrastructure Investments at Columbia Threadneedle where he led the initial investments of their European Sustainable Infrastructure Fund. Before that, Antonio previously worked at Hastings Funds Management, Infracapital Partners and UBS Investment Bank.

George joins H.I.G. with approximately 20 years of experience in infrastructure private equity and advisory. He brings global experience across the energy and energy transition sectors, as well as in transportation and communications. Prior to joining H.I.G., George was a Managing Director at Stonepeak Partners where he led multiple investments in both their flagship North American Infrastructure Funds and their inaugural Global Renewable Energy Fund. Before that, George worked at Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, Wyper Capital Management and J.P. Morgan Investment Bank.

Antonio and George represent the latest additions to H.I.G.’s team of more than 20 dedicated infrastructure investment professionals based in Europe and the U.S. H.I.G. Infrastructure is focused on value-added infrastructure investment opportunities in the attractive and underserved middle market segment. Since its launch in 2021, H.I.G. Infrastructure has made two investments, North American Central, a provider of contracted student transportation in the U.S., and EYSA, a European provider of contracted mobility solutions. The EYSA investment remains subject to regulatory approval.

Commenting on the hires, Andrew Liau and Ed Pallesen, Co-Heads of H.I.G. Infrastructure said, “We are delighted to welcome both Antonio and George to the firm. They bring a wealth of knowledge and experience that will prove invaluable as we continue executing our differentiated infrastructure investing strategy. In addition to broad infrastructure experience, they have a strong history of involvement in energy markets and sustainability themes, enhancing our commitment to energy transition investments and Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) principles.”

