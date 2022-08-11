H.I.G. appoints Soto to head U.S. PE business development

Soto will be responsible for leading the business development and transaction origination efforts for all of H.I.G.’s U.S. private equity funds.

H.I.G. Capital has named Carlos Soto as a managing director and head of U.S. private equity business development.

With over 12 years of private equity origination experience, Soto joins H.I.G. from MSD Partners, where he was a managing director and head of business development in the private capital group. Prior to MSD Partners, Soto worked at Comvest Partners.

Doug Berman, head of U.S. private equity at H.I.G., said in a statement, “We have known Carlos for many years, and are excited to have him joining the H.I.G. team. He has a long history in private equity, having managed business development for several top tier firms. Carlos has outstanding long-term relationships throughout the entire private equity ecosystem, and we look forward to working with him to continue expanding the H.I.G. platform.”

H.I.G. is a leading global alternative assets investment firm with over $50 billion of equity capital under management. Based in Miami, and with offices in New York, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Atlanta in the U.S., as well as international affiliate offices in London, Hamburg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Bogotá, Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to small and mid-sized companies.