H.I.G.-backed Hibu acquires Signpost’s software unit

Hibu is a provider of digital marketing solutions to local businesses in the U.S.

Signpost is a portfolio company of HighBar Partners and Georgian

Carlsquare was financial advisor to Signpost

Based in New York, Signpost is a technology-enabled live receptionist business

Hibu, which is backed by H.I.G. Capital, has acquired Signpost’s software division. No financial terms were disclosed.

On the deal, John Cooper, a managing partner at Carlsquare, said in a statement, “The Signpost acquisition reflects continued SMB appetite for marketing automation solutions. Carlsquare brings decades of experience in B2B software M&A to assist founders and investors seeking to capitalize on this trend within enterprise software.”

Based in Miami, H.I.G. has $59 billion of capital under management