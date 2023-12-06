H.I.G. Capital snaps up IT solutions firm Mainline

Guggenheim Securities LLC, UBS, and Latham & Watkins LLP advised H.I.G. while Highlander Advisors and King & Spalding advised Mainline

H.I.G. Capital has acquired Tallahassee, Florida-based Mainline Information Systems, an IT solutions provider. No financial terms were disclosed.

Mainline CEO Jeff Dobbelaere will continue to lead the company.

On the deal, Aaron Tolson, a managing director at H.I.G., said in a statement, “Mainline’s technical expertise, its status as a trusted advisor for its customers, and the value it brings to its Original Equipment Manufacturer partners are unmatched in the IT industry. We have been very impressed by what Jeff, and the rest of the management team have built and look forward to helping the Company further accelerate its significant growth potential through organic initiatives and acquisitions.”

Guggenheim Securities LLC, UBS, and Latham & Watkins LLP advised H.I.G. while Highlander Advisors and King & Spalding advised Mainline.

Mainline was founded in 1989.

Based in Miami, H.I.G. has $59 billion of capital under management.