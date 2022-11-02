H.I.G. invests in digital services firm ThoughtFocus

D.A. Davidson & Co. served as financial advisor to ThoughtFocus on the transaction and Reed Smith LLP provided legal advice.

McDermott Will & Emery LLP provided legal advice to H.I.G

H.I.G. Capital has made an investment in ThoughtFocus Inc, a provider of digital services and technology enabled digital operations focused primarily on the financial services end market. No financial terms were disclosed.

Headquartered in the U.S., ThoughtFocus was founded in 2004.

Kevin Van Culin, a managing director at H.I.G., said in a statement, “We are excited to partner with the founders of ThoughtFocus and have been highly impressed by the Company’s track record of profitable growth, long-tenured customer relationships, and strong company culture.”

D.A. Davidson & Co. served as financial advisor to ThoughtFocus on the transaction and Reed Smith LLP provided legal advice. McDermott Will & Emery LLP provided legal advice to H.I.G.

H.I.G. has $52 billion of equity capital under management. Based in Miami, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to small and mid-sized companies.