H.I.G. taps Erle as ESG head

H.I.G. Capital has hired Kim Leinwand Erle as managing director and ESG head.

Previously, she worked at NY Green Bank where she was a managing director and head of strategy and impact. Also, Erle was a member of New York State Energy Research & Development Authority’s Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Strategic Planning Committee.

On Erle’s appointment, Rick Rosen, co-president of H.I.G. said in a statement: “We are thrilled to welcome Kim to the team. Her expertise in sustainability will enhance the firm’s ESG focus across the firm and our portfolio companies, allowing H.I.G. to make a positive impact while creating long-term value for our stakeholders.”

H.I.G. has over $50 billion of equity capital under management.

Based in Miami, H.I.G. was founded in 1993. Since its inception, it has invested in and managed more than 300 companies worldwide.