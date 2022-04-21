Haircare brand Gisou pockets investment from Eurazeo

Eurazeo has made a minority investment in Gisou, a haircare brand. No financial terms were disclosed. Moving forward, Gisou co-founders Negin Mirsalehi and Maurits Stibbe will remain majority owners and Vaultier7 will remain a minority investor.

PRESS RELEASE

21 April 2022

Eurazeo announced today it has completed a minority investment in Gisou, a high-growth premium haircare brand offering an authentic bee-based approach to beauty. Eurazeo is investing alongside co-founders Negin Mirsalehi and Maurits Stibbe who remain majority owners, and Vaultier7, existing minority investor.

Founded in 2015 by Dutch-Persian influencer Negin Mirsalehi and her partner Maurits Stibbe, Gisou is an authentic luxury brand fueled by Negin’s family beekeeping heritage and her passion for beauty, now animating a global and engaged community of customers. Thanks to its unique and differentiated bee-centered approach, Gisou aims at offering high-quality and natural beauty products while raising awareness of bees and inspiring new generations of beekeepers.

Launched with the iconic “Honey Infused Hair Oil”, Gisou has experienced rapid growth driven by product innovation and a diversified product offering, including treatments and styling products to create an easy-to-use haircare routine. The brand has also recently expanded into complexion, with the successful launches of Face Oil and Lip Oil. Honey and propolis are key ingredients in all products and are sustainably sourced from the Mirsalehi family Bee Garden.

Gisou distributes its products through an omnichannel approach relying on a strong owned ecommerce platform completed by an international and selective wholesale rollout with prestigious beauty partners including Sephora, Galeries Lafayette, Selfridges, Douglas, and Mecca.

Eurazeo will support Gisou’s ambitious growth plan across channels, categories, and geographies by leveraging its brand building, operating and consumer expertise. Specifically, Eurazeo’s investment in the company will be used to enhance Gisou’s digital and e-commerce capabilities, strengthen the brand and its community, and build the organization globally, specifically in North America. Gisou’s sustainable positioning is aligned with Eurazeo’s O+ initiative, and together the companies can accelerate the brand’s purpose-driven mission.