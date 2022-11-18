Halmos Capital-backed Cedarline Outlook acquires Pennsylvania park

This deal marks Cedarline's third acquisition in the Northeast along with its Twin Mountain and Littleton KOA parks in New Hampshire.

The park features 86 RV sites, 3 cabins and 12 tent sites

Cedarline Outdoor, a portfolio company of Halmos Capital Partners, has acquired Jonestown / Hershey NE KOA Campground, a Pennsylvania-based park. No financial terms were disclosed.

“We are excited to add the Jonestown / Hershey park to our portfolio. It is well located for campers looking to stay overnight on a trip along the Eastern Seaboard, or alternatively as the base for a Hershey vacation or simply to stay on-site,” said Andrew Cohan, founder and partner at Halmos, in a statement

