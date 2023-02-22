Hamilton Robinson-backed WorkforceQA acquires Corporate Medical Services

In addition to the deal, Grady Phillips joins WFQA as its senior director of strategic accounts

WorkforceQA, which is backed by Hamilton Robinson Capital Partners, has acquired Corporate Medical Services, a Chattanooga, Tennessee-based third-party administrator. No financial terms were disclosed.

Salt Lake City-based WFQA is a provider of employee compliance screening solutions.

“We are excited to be adding CMS to the WorkforceQA family! CMS’s knowledge and commitment to serving their clients aligns well with WFQA’s products and services,” commented Eric Quilter, CEO of WFQA, in a statement. “We are particularly excited to broaden our service offerings and provide more depth and experience to our team’s strength. This allows us to build on our solid foundation to deliver the services our customers and the industry have come to expect from WorkforceQA.

Based in Stamford, Connecticut, Hamilton Robinson targets the commercial products, commercial services, industrials, and manufacturing sectors in the U.S. and Canada. The private equity firm was founded in 1984.