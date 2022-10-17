Harbor Beach-backed Atlantic Southern acquires pavement services firm Paradise Asphalt Maintenance

Paradise is Atlantic Southern’s sixth acquisition of 2022

In 2019, Atlantic Southern partnered with Harbor Beach Capital

Harbor Beach invests in the middle market

Atlantic Southern Paving and Sealcoating, which is backed by Harbor Beach Capital, has acquired Grandview, Missouri-based Paradise Asphalt Maintenance, a provider of pavement maintenance services. No financial terms were disclosed.

Based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Paradise is a commercial paving company.

In addition to managing Paradise, Matt Slawson will act as vice president of special projects at Atlantic Southern, assisting with company-wide operations.

Atlantic Southern CEO Michael J. Curry Jr. said in a statement, “Matt and his team have built an exceptional reputation in the Kansas City market. We are excited to enter this high growth area and partner with Matt to accelerate growth in all our Atlantic Southern companies.”

