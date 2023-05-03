Harbour Point-backed Aligned Modern Health appoints Materese as CEO

Prior to joining Aligned Modern Health, she worked at HopCo

Aligned Modern Health, which is backed by Harbour Point Capital, has named Virginia Materese as CEO.

Aligned Modern Health is a Midwest-based integrative medicine group.

Prior to joining Aligned Modern Health, she was chief of ambulatory & ancillary operations of Healthcare Outcomes Performance Company. Also, Materese is the former CEO of Great Lakes Medical Imaging.

“With Virginia on board, and our long-term relationship with the Aligned Modern Health team, the company has a solid foundation to successfully execute its growth blueprint,” said Bret Bowerman, co-founder and partner at Harbour Point Capital, in a statement. “As individuals increasingly look toward natural, integrative approaches to health care, Aligned Modern Health is well positioned to meet that demand, both locally and in promising new markets.”

Aligned Modern Health currently operates 18 clinics in and around Chicago.

