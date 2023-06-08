HarbourVest hires Mahoney as managing director and fund accounting head

In this role, Mahoney will be responsible for leading the firm’s fund and investment accounting operations, in addition to leading the firm’s valuation and audit committees.

HarbourVest Partners has named Peter Mahoney as a managing director and head of fund accounting.

In this role, Mahoney will be responsible for leading the firm’s fund and investment accounting operations, in addition to leading the firm’s valuation and audit committees.

“We are excited to welcome Peter to HarbourVest,” said Pete Wilson, managing director at HarbourVest Partners in a statement. “His extensive experience managing fund accounting operations across multiple jurisdictions and vehicle types will help the firm navigate increasingly complex challenges as we expand our offerings and enter new markets.”

Most recently, Mahoney was a principal and global head of fund accounting at Vanguard. Prior to this position, he was the head of international fund services.

HarbourVest has more than $106 billion of assets under management, as of December 31, 2022.