HarbourVest taps Rodriguez as managing director and client operations head

HarbourVest Partners has appointed Javier Rodriguez as a managing director and head of client operations.

In this newly created role, Rodriguez will oversee the cross-functional integration of the firm’s client experience, investment accounting, treasury, portfolio analytics, and performance measurement teams.

“We are excited to welcome Javier to HarbourVest,” said John Toomey, managing director at HarbourVest Partners, in a statement. “His deep experience managing client needs across multiple regions and at each stage of the client journey will help us continue to scale and enhance the client experience overall.”

Rodriguez joins HarbourVest from Goldman Sachs where he was most recently a managing director and head of RIA custody operations and client experience. Prior to this role, he was head of the company’s client onboarding and client experience operations.

HarbourVest has more than $106 billion of assets under management as of December 31, 2022.