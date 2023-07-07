HarbourView to acquire Wiz Khalifa catalog

Based in Newark, New Jersey, HarbourView invests in the entertainment and media space.

Sherrese Clarke Soares serves as founder and CEO of HarbourView

HarbourView Equity Partners has agreed to acquire select recorded music and publishing assets of recording artist Wiz Khalifa. No financial terms were disclosed.

On the deal, Sherrese Clarke Soares, founder and CEO of HarbourView, said in a statement, “Wiz Khalifa has already made a profound impact on culture as a musician, executive, media visionary and creative force. We celebrate his talent and creativity and are thrilled to welcome him and Taylor Gang to the HarbourView family today.”

Based in Newark, New Jersey, HarbourView invests in the entertainment and media space.

Since its launch in 2021, HarbourView has acquired a portfolio featuring thousands of titles spanning numerous genres, eras and artists, and comprising about 20,000 plus songs across both master recordings and publishing income streams.