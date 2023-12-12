HarbourView’s Sherrese Clarke Soares discusses democratization of music; Bain Capital opines on GenAI

Good morning, Hubsters. MK Flynn here with today’s Wire.

We’ve got a good mix of PE deal stories for you this morning, featuring:

• An interview with Sherrese Clarke Soares, the founder and CEO of HarbourView, about acquiring a treasure trove of music rights from legendary musicians

• An interview with Bain Capital Tech Opportunities about Generative AI

• A 2024 private markets outlook from BlackRock

• A survey about talent at private companies from Deloitte

Let’s start with the Deep Dive.

I write the songs

Since its launch in 2021, HarbourView Equity Partners has been in the forefront of investing in music royalties and copyrights reports Iris Dorbian. Backed by Apollo, the Newark, New Jersey, PE firm has acquired over 45 music catalogs to date and a portfolio comprising 20,000-plus songs that spans multiple genres, eras and artists. HarbourView’s acquisitive fervor doesn’t seem to be abating any time soon. In October, the firm generated headlines when it announced it was scooping up select music royalties of pop/rock icons Christine McVie, Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo. The ink was barely dry on these deals when a week later the buyout shop said it was snapping up certain publishing assets of popular award-winning country singer/songwriter Kane Brown.

HarbourView’s success is attributable to founder and CEO Sherrese Clarke Soares, a veteran investor in the music and entertainment sector. Prior to launching the PE firm, Clarke Soares was the founder and CEO of Tempo Music, a music rights investment platform backed by Providence Equity Partners. She also founded and led Morgan Stanley’s entertainment, media and sports structured solutions.

Iris spoke with Clarke Soares as part of an ongoing series of Q&As with private equity thought leaders conducted by PE Hub and PE Hub Europe.

Here’s an excerpt from the interview:

What is it about music royalties that makes you so bullish?

I think one of the things people don’t often appreciate is how important music is to the human condition. Most people on a given day have intersected with music without even trying. That part of the human condition is irreplaceable with respect to other content. That is why it makes us so bullish and there is real legacy.

What’s really nice the way the space is structured now is that technology has enabled audiences to choose what they want as opposed to being spoon-fed. The democratization of music from a tech perspective gives a long tail to how music is consumed and how long lasting it can be.

What do you see as the opportunities or trends in the music copyright/royalty sector in 2024?

You will see a lot of these small skills aggregators looking to try to get some liquidity. You’ll see some scale back coming to market. I think that will bode well for the underlying value of the asset class. We do think there will be some exits in the space in the near term.

Ch-ch-ch-ch-changes

Generative AI is swiftly changing how Bain Capital Tech Opportunities goes about its business, both in adoption by its portfolio companies and impacting its investment thesis, partner Darren Abrahamson told PE Hub Europe editor Craig McGlashan.

Tech Opportunities invests in four primary verticals: application software, infrastructure and cybersecurity, fintech and payments, and healthcare IT.

Here’s an excerpt from the conversation:

Is GenAI going to change the world in 2024 or is it more of a long-time bet?

We believe GenAI will be one of the most transformative technologies of our lifetimes – and will impact almost every business and industry in quite profound ways. We’re in the early stages of understanding its full implications, along with associated risks and opportunities. Nonetheless, its significant impact is already visible in certain areas.

Nearly every company in our portfolio has incorporated GenAI tools across their engineering teams, and many are seeing productivity gains of 30-40 percent. This enables a pretty dramatic acceleration of development timelines and product roadmaps. We have seen some companies who have automated the majority of first-line customer support queries, which greatly enhances customer satisfaction and allows employees to tackle more complex – and more intellectually interesting – support issues.

And finally, all of our companies are exploring how to integrate GenAI into their products to increase value to customers and ultimately revenue, though the pace and impact of this varies quite a bit by industry, in part due to data privacy concerns. Across all of these dimensions – and others – we anticipate an even greater impact from GenAI in 2024 as the underlying speed and quality of AI models continues to improve, and as organisations figure out new ways to utilise the technology in new and different ways.

For more of PE Hub’s ongoing series of Q&As with private equity thought leaders, see:

• Blackstone CTO John Stecher: ‘Generative AI can enhance private equity dealmaking’

• HarbourView’s Sherrese Clarke Soares: Big buying opportunity plays music to her ears

• Blackstone’s Verdun Perry: ‘GPs are choosing to hold on to their best quality assets longer’

• Accenture’s Jay Scanlan: Deal partners request more ideas, increased support from operating pros

• NYSE’s Michael Harris optimistic about IPOs in 2024

Adjusting to a new era

BlackRock today released its 2024 Private Markets Outlook, with investment views on how private will evolve in the year ahead.

“Private markets are evolving rapidly and presenting substantial opportunities that can be captured with the right strategy. We expect private markets will remain an attractive option for investors to deploy capital in 2024 and beyond,” said Edwin Conway, global head of equity private markets. “While the macroeconomic volatility we saw this past year resulted in more capital left on the sidelines, we expect new higher-quality opportunities with favorable deal structures to emerge for investors across asset classes in the year ahead.”

Private equity is in a period of adjustment in the current era of higher rates and market uncertainty, the report said. BlackRock maintains a positive view on the asset class and the ability of the marketplace to adapt, given its historical outperformance during times of market volatility, new unique investment opportunities generated by the mega force of artificial intelligence technology advancement, and several signs that the deal landscape could be attractive for buyers:

• Sellers are motivated as there has been little to no access to the IPO market and low buyside sponsor demand over the last two years.

• Stability is returning to the debt markets, contributing to a more favorable borrowing environment.

• An increase in corporate carve-out activity should generate additional opportunities for private equity to acquire non-core divisions with proven business models and untapped potential.

• Volatility in the public equity markets and the higher rate environment will continue to put pressure on valuations, forcing buyers to price deals more conservatively to preserve returns.

• The need for realizations and maturing capital structures in a deal-challenged environment are driving private equity owners to evaluate minority sales and structured capital raises – presenting attractive risk-return dynamics and a buyer-friendly market.

BlackRock said it is optimistic that deal activity will accelerate in the near-term and produce attractive returns for PE buyers with access to capital.

Leaning into reskilling

According to a new survey from Deloitte, Private Company Outlook: Talent, 60 percent of private company C-suite executives anticipate that cash flow may limit their ability to hire in the next 12 months. The survey asked C-suite executives of private businesses in the US about their hiring outlook, factors impacting talent acquisition, and strategies to compete in the talent marketplace.

Key Findings:

• Increasing productivity (45%) and investments in technology (36%) lead private companies’ list of business priorities in the next 12 months. Respondents ranked information technology (excluding AI and cybersecurity) (36%), sales/marketing (32%) and supply chain (32%) as the top three skills the organization needs most to meet its business priorities.

• Smaller private companies surveyed expect greater hiring challenges due to cash flow. Nearly twice as many companies (78%) with annual revenue of $100 to under $200 million report cash flow limits their ability to make new hires compared with those earning more than $1 billion (41%).

• In the face of hiring challenges, private companies plan to rely heavily on reskilling in the next 12 months. Training/reskilling employees (43%) is the primary approach among companies surveyed to meet their talent needs in the coming year, ahead of hiring (26%), engaging contract workers (19%) or automation (12%).

• Skills-based hiring and hybrid work are top strategies to compete for talent. More than half of respondents (51%) said their organization is increasing skills-based hiring to be more competitive, followed by hybrid work (48%), and implementing a new compensation strategy (47%).

“As private companies juggle limited cash flow, aspirations for digital transformation and efforts to increase productivity, they’re relying on their own workforce to meet their business priorities,” said Wolfe Tone, vice chair, and US Deloitte Private leader. “Private companies are leaning into reskilling in combination with skills-based hiring and hybrid work as part of a broader portfolio of talent strategies.”

On that note, I’ll sign off for today. As always, you can reach me at mk.flynn@peimedia.com

Buyouts’ Chris Witkowsky will be with you tomorrow.

Cheers,

MK