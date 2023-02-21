Harris Williams appoints Keck as managing director for tech group

Most recently, Keck was managing director at Needham & Company

Harris Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, has named Martin Keck as a managing director in the technology group. He will be based in the firm’s Boston office.

“We are pleased to welcome Martin to Harris Williams as we continue to grow our technology practice,” said Bob Baltimore and John Neuner, co-CEOs of Harris Williams, in a statement. “Martin is a thoughtful and trusted M&A advisor who has deep experience and expertise in key technology verticals. The technology sector remains one of the most active sectors for M&A, driven by increasing digital and modernization initiatives, and we look forward to Martin’s many contributions as we continue to expand our capabilities in this dynamic market.”

Most recently, Keck was managing director at Needham & Company. Prior to joining Needham, Keck held roles at Expedia, Inc., Bain & Company and Silver Lake Partners.