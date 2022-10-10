Harvest-backed Fortis taps Powers as chief commercial officer

Based in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Fortis is a provider of printed packaging solutions

Most recently, Powers was the sales director for HP’s labels and packaging segment and the sales director for executive major accounts in North America

Prior to HP, he was an account manager at Heidelberg and VP of operations for a Florida-based printing company

Fortis Solutions Group, which is backed by Harvest Partners, has hired Steve Powers as chief commercial officer. His appointment is effective immediately.

Fortis President and CEO John O. Wynne, Jr. said in a statement, “Having worked closely with Steve over the past decade, I am incredibly excited to have someone of his caliber lead our commercial go-to-market Sales and Marketing strategies. Steve is a proven Sales executive who has consistently grown revenue within his areas of responsibility through the cross-selling of products, wallet share gains and new account growth, while delivering a superior customer experience. I’m looking forward to working closely with Steve to drive further opportunities for our customers.”

Fortis’ offerings include pressure sensitive and shrink sleeve labels, multi-ply coupon and flexible packaging printing, extended booklet printing, pouches, folding cartons, label applicators and variable data printing.