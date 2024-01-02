Harvest Partners promotes McHugh to principal and Simon to VP

McHugh and Simon both joined Harvest in 2021.

Based in New York City, Harvest Partners invests in the middle market

The private equity firm was founded in 1981

Harvest Partners has promoted Shane McHugh to principal and Claire Simon to vice president.

“We congratulate Shane and Claire on these well-deserved advancements,” said Michael DeFlorio, CEO at Harvest in a statement. “They have each contributed uniquely and significantly to our Firm and reflect Harvest’s commitment to recognizing and cultivating exceptional talent.”

