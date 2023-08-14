Haveli Investments acquires minority stake in Israeli mobile gaming studio Candivore

The price tag was about $100 million.

Haveli Investments has acquired a minority stake in Israeli mobile gaming studio Candivore. The price tag was about $100 million.

Founded in 2018 and based in Tel Aviv, Israel, Candivore is the maker of the multiplayer match-3 puzzle game, Match Masters.

On the deal, Diwakar Rao, a principal at Haveli Investments, said in a statement, “Candivore is a world class mobile gaming studio, and we are excited to partner with Gal and his talented team. Match Masters has successfully combined the popular match-3 mechanic with a competitive game play mode that makes it unique and fun to play.”

Launched in 2022, Haveli Gaming has previously invested in London-based Omeda Studios, whose title Predecessor is currently in Early Access and Montreal-based Behaviour Interactive, a developer and publisher behind the hit online, genre-leading game Dead by Daylight.

Based in Austin, Haveli Investments targets the tech sector with a focus on software, data, gaming and adjacent industries.