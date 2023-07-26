Haveli Investments to buy software provider Certinia

The sellers are Advent International and Technology Crossover Ventures.

Haveli Investments has agreed to acquire Certinia, a San Jose, California-based provider of professional services automation software. The sellers are Advent International and Technology Crossover Ventures. No financial terms were disclosed.

Haveli will fund the transaction from Haveli Investments Software Fund I L.P., with participation from partners including General Atlantic.

Salesforce will continue as a shareholder in Certinia.

On the deal, Mike Stewart, a principal at Haveli Investments, said in a statement, “Certinia has an incredibly strong offering with a loyal and growing customer base. Given our team’s collective experience working with high potential companies in the enterprise software space, we believe Haveli is very well positioned to support Certinia through its next stage of growth and drive value creation for all of its stakeholders.”

The transaction is expected to close in August 2023.

Ropes & Gray LLP and Morgan Stanley served as legal and financial advisers to Haveli on the transaction.

Based in Austin, Haveli Investments targets the tech sector.