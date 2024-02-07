Haveli Investments to take cybersecurity firm ZeroFox private

The value of the deal is about $350 million.

Haveli Investments has agreed to acquire ZeroFox, a Baltimore-based cybersecurity firm, in a take-private deal. The value of the deal is about $350 million.

According to the terms of the transaction, ZeroFox stockholders will receive $1.14 per share in cash upon completion of the transaction.

When the deal closes, ZeroFox will no longer trade on the NASDAQ.

“We’re excited to partner with ZeroFox, a leader in digital risk protection and threat intelligence,” said Ian Loring, senior managing director and executive chair of the Haveli Investments Software Fund in a statement. “ZeroFox’s innovative solutions enable organizations to proactively identify, manage, and remediate external digital threats at scale. With a large and expanding customer base, and consistent growth, ZeroFox is well positioned in an important and expanding category. We look forward to working closely with ZeroFox’s talented leadership team to propel the company into its next phase of growth as the cybersecurity landscape continues to evolve.”

The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2024.

Piper Sandler is serving as the lead financial advisor to ZeroFox and Stifel served as an additional financial advisor. Venable LLP is serving as legal advisor to ZeroFox. BTIG and Evercore are serving as financial advisors for Haveli Investments, and BTIG is serving as structuring advisor on debt financing to Haveli Investments. Ropes & Gray LLP is serving as legal advisor to Haveli Investments.

Based in Austin, Haveli Investments invests in the tech sector.