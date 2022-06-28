Havencrest taps Erdle as principal

Previously, he was a principal at NovaQuest Private Equity, which he joined in 2017.

Havencrest Capital Management, a Dallas-based, healthcare-focused private equity firm, has hired Dylan C. Erdle as a principal.

Previously, he was a principal at NovaQuest Private Equity, a healthcare and life sciences private equity firm, which he joined in 2017.

Prior to NovaQuest, he was on the leveraged buyouts team in H.I.G. Capital’s Boston offices. Erdle has an MBA from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and a B.S. in commerce from the University of Virginia.

On the new appointment, Christopher W. Kersey, Havencrest’s founding managing partner, has said in a statement: “Havencrest is excited about welcoming Dylan to the Havencrest team, as he brings a successful track record of sourcing, structuring and exiting healthcare and life science transactions. Moreover, Dylan is a respected leader amongst his peer group in the private equity industry.”

Havencrest’s current portfolio companies include Effective School Solutions, The Oncology Institute and Apara Autism Centers.