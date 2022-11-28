Hazel Finn buys telecom services provider Wireless Support

Wireless was founded in 2008

Moving forward, Chris Kolar of Hazel Finn LLC, will become CEO of Wireless Support

DL Capital Partners targets small to medium-sized businesses in the US

Hazel Finn LLC has acquired Los Angeles-based Wireless Support, a provider of telecommunications services provider. No financial terms were disclosed.

DL Capital Partners is backing the deal.

Wireless was founded in 2008.

Moving forward, Chris Kolar of Hazel Finn LLC, will become CEO of Wireless Support.

On the deal, Kolar said in a statement, “this company has tremendous growth potential. Their robust service offering, strong partnerships and healthy industry tailwinds serve as a strong foundation. Once the company’s systems are modernized and more structure is instilled, the business will be primed to scale.”

Hazel Finn LLC is a micro private equity firm based in LA.

DL Capital Partners targets small to medium-sized businesses in the U.S.