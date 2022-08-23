HCAP invests in cybersecurity firm Lumifi

Lumifi Cyber leverages AI, machine learning, and attack simulation to identify security gaps

HCAP Partners is a provider of mezzanine debt and private equity for underserved, lower-middle market companies throughout California and the Western US

The firm seeks to invest $3 million to $25 million in established businesses generating between $10 million and $100 million in revenues in the healthcare, software, services, and manufacturing industries

HCAP Partners has made an investment in Lumifi Cyber, a California-based cybersecurity software provider. No financial terms were disclosed.

Lumifi Cyber leverages AI, machine learning, and attack simulation to proactively identify security gaps before cybercriminals can exploit them. HCAP Partners’ investment in Lumifi Cyber helped fund its acquisition of Datashield, an end-to-end cybersecurity resilience services provider.

“We are pleased to support Lumifi and its development and deployment of affordable cybersecurity solutions that provide advanced levels of security to businesses of all sizes,” said Frank Mora, a partner at HCAP Partners, in a statement. “The cybersecurity market is growing rapidly and Lumifi delivers cutting-edge solutions that are effective and accessible. We have successfully partnered with CEO Michael Malone in the past and we look forward to working with him once again in this next phase of Lumifi’s growth.”

