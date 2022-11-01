HCAP invests in remote health monitoring platform IronRod

The capital infusion will be used by IronRod for growth.

HCAP Partners has made an investment in IronRod Health, a remote health monitoring platform. No financial terms were disclosed.

The capital infusion will be used by IronRod for growth.

D.A. Davidson & Co. served as financial advisor to IronRod Health while VLP Law Group LLP served as legal advisor.

IronRod Health was founded in 2016.

“IronRod is a leader in the cardiology sector for remote patient monitoring and has a great reputation in the market,” said Nicolas Lopez, a principal at HCAP Partners, in a statement. “The company offers the only end-to-end automated solution for patient monitoring, insurance verification, and billing support, and we believe that there is significant opportunity for IronRod to support a large population of patients, specifically those facing heart complications. We look forward to working with the IronRod team and supporting the company’s growth.”

HCAP Partners was founded in 2000 and is a provider of mezzanine debt and private equity for underserved, lower-middle market companies throughout California and the Western U.S. The firm seeks to invest $3 million to $25 million in established businesses generating between $10 million and $100 million in revenues in the healthcare, software, services, and manufacturing industries.