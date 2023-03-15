HCAP Partners invests in healthcare data provider Xevant

The investment will help Xevant expand its automation platform.

Brandon Newman serves as CEO of Xevant

Founded in 2000, HCAP Partners backs underserved lower-middle market companies throughout California and the Western US

HCAP Partners has made an investment in Lehi, Utah-based Xevant, a provider of automated data analytics for organizations managing pharmacy benefits. No financial terms were disclosed.

The investment will help Xevant expand its automation platform.

“Xevant’s innovative solutions and talented team of experts are changing the way that access, quality, and cost issues are approached by healthcare stakeholders,” said Frank Mora, HCAP senior partner, in a statement. “We are excited to enter this partnership as the company embarks on the next phase of its growth journey and continues to bring world class solutions to market.”

Brandon Newman serves as CEO of Xevant.

Founded in 2000, HCAP Partners backs underserved lower-middle market companies throughout California and the Western U.S.