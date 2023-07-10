HCI backs lawn care treatment provider Grasshopper Lawns

LR Tullius was financial advisor to Grasshopper Lawns on the transaction.

HCI Equity Partners has invested in Larksville, Pennsylvania-based Grasshopper Lawns, Inc, a provider of lawn care treatment services. No financial terms were disclosed.

On the deal, HCI Managing Partner, Doug McCormick, said in a statement, “We are excited to welcome the Kravitsky family and the entire Grasshopper team to the HCI portfolio of companies. They have built a market-leading company in Eastern Pennsylvania with consistent organic growth throughout multiple economic cycles, and a loyal and growing customer base.”

Quarles & Brady served as legal counsel to HCI. LR Tullius was financial advisor to Grasshopper Lawns on the transaction.

Based in Washington, D.C., HCI invests in the lower middle market. The private equity firm targets the distribution, manufacturing and service companies.