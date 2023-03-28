HCI Equity Partners recruits Currier as executive partner

In this role, he will advise on human capital management.

HCI Equity Partners has hired Bob Currier as an executive partner.

In this role, he will advise on human capital management, including talent acquisition, organizational design, leadership development and succession throughout the entire HCI portfolio.

Currently, Currier is consulting with the human resources division at HCI portfolio company Tech24. Prior to joining Tech24, he concurrently served as senior vice president, human resources for EMCOR’s building services and industrial services segments. Previously, he spent over 30 years at Carrier Corporation, then a division of United Technologies, where he held multiple HR positions for the company’s North America businesses including VPHR for the overall North America HVAC business.

On the appointment, HCI Managing Partner Doug McCormick said, “We are excited to add Bob to the HCI Executive Partner roster after experiencing his great leadership and passion for human capital at Tech24. Building world class teams to drive organizational transformation is central to HCI’s investment strategy and Bob’s extensive knowledge in this area will make a significant impact throughout the rest of our portfolio.”

HCI invests in the lower middle market. The Washington, D.C.-based private equity firm targets distribution, manufacturing and service companies.