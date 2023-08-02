HCI invests in lawn care platform Custom Lawn Care

Custom is led by brothers Rick and Robb Ritenour, who will remain with the company and continue to run the day-to-day operations.

Quarles & Brady served as legal counsel to HCI

Based in Washington, D.C., HCI invests in lower middle market distribution, manufacturing and service companies

HCI Equity Partners has made a majority investment in Butler, Pennsylvania-based Custom Lawn Care Inc, a lawn care treatment services provider. No financial terms were disclosed.

On the transaction, Doug McCormick, a managing partner at HCI, said in a statement, “Our vision is to build a leading player in the lawn care industry, and Custom is a strong addition. Custom brings an excellent customer-focused service model and expands the platform to a second market in Pennsylvania. We look forward to partnering with the Ritenour family and entire Custom team.”

