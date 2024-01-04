HCI scoops up lawn care companies Delaware Valley Turf and Brookside Lawn Service

The acquisitions represent HCI’s third and fourth investments in the lawn care space.

Quarles & Brady served as legal counsel to HCI

Based in Washington, D.C., HCI Equity Partners invests in the lower middle market

HCI targets family and founder-owned distribution, manufacturing, and service companies

HCI Equity Partners has acquired two lawn care companies, Pennsylvania-based Delaware Valley Turf and Ohio-based Brookside Lawn Service. No financial terms were disclosed.

The acquisitions represent HCI’s third and fourth investments in the lawn care space.

“Both acquisitions perfectly fit our mandate of acquiring the highest quality, service-focused lawn care treatment providers,” said Nate Novak, a prncipal at HCI in a statement. “We are delighted to partner with the strong, established management teams at DVT and Brookside, and to help them accelerate their growth plans.”

Quarles & Brady served as legal counsel to HCI.

Based in Washington, D.C., HCI Equity Partners invests in the lower middle market. The private equity firm targets family and founder-owned distribution, manufacturing, and service companies.