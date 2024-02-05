Health Prime snags investment from Aquiline Capital

Guggenheim served as Aquiline’s lead financial advisor, alongside Lincoln and Rothschild while TripleTree served as financial advisor to Health Prime.

Aquiline Capital Partners has made a majority investment in Health Prime, a Maryland-based provider of revenue cycle management solutions for physician practices. No financial terms were disclosed.

On the deal, Benedict Baerst, a partner at Aquiline, said in a statement, “Effectively navigating the complexities of revenue cycle management is becoming increasingly critical for providers in today’s healthcare ecosystem. Health Prime’s unique tech-enabled delivery model has consistently produced successful outcomes for its clients. We look forward to partnering with Pranil and the Health Prime management team to execute our collective vision for the business.”

Guggenheim served as Aquiline’s lead financial advisor, alongside Lincoln and Rothschild. Ropes & Gray served as Aquiline’s legal advisor. AB Private Credit Investors provided the unitranche debt financing to support the transaction.

