Health tech firm Virgin Pulse and New Mountain-backed HeathComp complete merger

Virgin Pulse, a digital-first health, wellbeing, and navigation company, and HealthComp, which is backed by New Mountain Capital, has completed their merger. No financial terms were disclosed.

New Mountain Capital is the majority owner of the new company and Marlin Equity Partners will maintain minority ownership. Other shareholders include Blackstone and Morgan Health.

J.P. Morgan Securities acted as financial advisor to HealthComp while Evercore acted as financial advisor to Virgin Pulse.

Virgin Pulse is headquartered in Fresno, California and Providence, Rhode Island.

HealthComp has offices in California, Illinois, Kentucky, West Virginia, Louisiana, and Pennsylvania.

Based in New York, New Mountain has over $45 billion in assets under management.

Based in Los Angeles, Marlin Equity Partners has approximately $9 billion in capital commitments.