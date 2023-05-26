Healthcare data provider Medisolv snags investment from BVP Forge

The investment will be used by Medisolv to accelerate its growth.

BVP Forge has made an investment in Medisolv Inc, a Columbia, Maryland-based provider of healthcare quality data measurement and reporting solutions. No financial terms were disclosed.

The investment will be used by Medisolv to accelerate its growth.

Dr. Zahid Butt will continue to serve as CEO of Medisolv and remain a significant shareholder.

“Medisolv’s solutions sit at the heart of the transition towards value-based care delivery and payment models. The company has built an enviable customer base, enabling a significant portion of the healthcare provider market in the U.S. to identify quality improvement opportunities and meet growing regulatory and payer care quality requirements” said Navid Oreizy, BVP Forge partner in a statement. “We are looking forward to working closely with the Medisolv team in the coming years to amplify their impact.”

Lincoln International served as financial advisor to Medisolv in this transaction.

Medisolv was founded in 1999.

Based in Redwood City, California, BVP Forge invests in the software and tech-enabled sectors.