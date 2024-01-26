HealthEdge promotes Hudson to principal

Hudson has also played a key role in several of the firm’s recent exits, including Corridor, CSS Health, SPNN, and Columbus

HealthEdge Investment Partners has promoted Jessica Hudson from vice president to principal.

Hudson joined HealthEdge in 2017 as a senior analyst.

She has helped drive investments in several of HealthEdge’s portfolio companies across Funds III and IV, including SPNN, Anodyne, and Radsource, and serves in board roles at Anodyne and Radsource. Hudson has also played a key role in several of the firm’s recent exits, including Corridor, CSS Health, SPNN, and Columbus.

On the appointment, HealthEdge Managing Partner Phil Dingle said in a statement, “We are excited to recognize Jessica for her achievements. She is a talented investment team member whose insight, dedication, and collaborative approach to partnering with our management teams have driven a number of successful outcomes for our firm.”

Founded in 2005, HealthEdge invests in the lower middle market. The Tampa, Florida-based private equity firm focuses on the healthcare industry.