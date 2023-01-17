Heartwood exits engineered plastics systems CMI

Finn Dixon & Herling LLP served as legal advisor to CMI while Stifel was financial advisor.

Heartwood Partners has exited its investment in CMI, a Woodstock, Georgia-based provider of engineered solutions for shoreline preservation and access, via a sale to Charger Investment Partners. No financial terms were disclosed.

CMI has manufacturing facilities in Georgia, Florida, Washington and Illinois.

On the exit, James Sidwa, a partner at Heartwood Partners, said in a statement, “We are very proud of what has been accomplished at CMI over the last five years. It has been a pleasure partnering with the management team and assisting with the development of the Company. We look forward to watching the business continue its growth trajectory under Doug’s leadership as CEO and are pleased to see Duane Bryant continue on CMI’s board of directors.”

Finn Dixon & Herling LLP served as legal advisor to CMI while Stifel was financial advisor.

Norwalk, Connecticut-based Heartwood Partners invests in the middle market. Founded in 1982, Heartwood currently manages over $1.7 billion in investments and commitments.