Heartwood expands team with two new hires

Heartwood Partners has named Brian Chung as a senior associate and Drew Greene as an associate. Prior to joining Heartwood, Chung was an investment professional at Post Capital Partners while Greene was a strategy and M&A associate at The Heritage Group.

PRESS RELEASE

Heartwood Partners, based in Norwalk, CT, is pleased to announce that Brian Chung has joined the firm as a Senior Associate and Drew Greene has joined as an Associate. Both Mr. Chung and Mr. Greene are involved in executing our new investments and the management of our existing investment portfolios.

Prior to joining Heartwood Partners, Mr. Chung was an investment professional at Post Capital Partners, a private equity firm in New York, NY. Previously, Brian was an Analyst at Stifel in New York, NY. He received his Bachelor of Science in Foreign Service in International Economics from Georgetown University.

Mr. Greene previously was a Strategy and M&A Associate with The Heritage Group, where he supported the execution of add-on acquisitions and new platform investments. Prior to the Heritage Group, Drew worked as an Analyst with JMP Securities in New York, NY. He received his Bachelor of Science in Finance, Economics & Management from Purdue University.

Heartwood Partners is focused on partnering with family and management-owners. Our approach combines strategic execution with conservative capital structures to support long-term growth, including organic and acquisition-driven expansion into new products, services, and end markets. Please visit the Heartwood Partners website at www.heartwoodpartners.com to review our approach and investment portfolio.