Heartwood Partners-backed High Bar Brands bags Dieter’s Accessories

High Bar Brands, a portfolio company of Heartwood Partners, has acquired Dieter’s Accessories, a Cambridge, Ontario-based maker of heavy-duty truck parts and stainless-steel accessories.

No financial details of the transaction were disclosed. Peter Hohendorn, president at Dieter’s, will remain invested in the company and, following a period of transition, will remain as a consultant.

Dieter’s is a manufacturer specializing in stainless-steel parts, including grilles, visors, cab skirts, fender guards and lighting products. It also has an aftermarket brand under the Panelite nameplate, which was acquired in 2010.

The company will join Minimizer, Premier Manufacturing and Viking Mud Flaps as part of the portfolio of High Bar Brands, an Owatonna, Minnesota-based provider of commercial vehicle solutions.

“Over the coming months, our focus will be on integrating Dieter’s Accessories into our sales and marketing engine, leveraging the successful strategies that have propelled sales for all our other brands,” said Christopher Thorpe, president and CEO of High Bar Brands, in a statement.

Heartwood invested in Minimizer in August 2018 and helped Minimizer form High Bar Brands through the acquisition of Premier Manufacturing in January 2020.

With headquarters in Norwalk, Connecticut, Heartwood is a mid-market private equity firm.