Heartwood Partners exits plastic and metal components manufacturer Parkway Products

Stout Capital, LLC served as financial advisor to Parkway and its investors

Parkway Products was founded in 1946

Based in Norwalk, Connecticut, Heartwood targets manufacturers, value-added distributors, food, chemical, consumer products and business service companies

Heartwood Partners has exited its investment in Parkway Products as a result of the company’s acquisition by Clayens NP Group, a portfolio company of One Equity Partners.

“It has been a privilege to partner with the Parkway team over the last several years and assist them in executing their strategic plan. We are all proud of working closely with the team to complete add-on acquisitions that added new process technologies, expanded attractive end markets, and added meaningful scale,” said Ed Tan, a partner at Heartwood Partners in a statement. “We look forward to watching the business continue to grow as part of Clayens. The Stout team did an excellent job preparing Parkway for sale reflecting their deep expertise in the plastics processing space and their familiarity with the business.”

Based in Norwalk, Connecticut, Heartwood targets manufacturers, value-added distributors, food, chemical, consumer products and business service companies. The firm currently manages over $1.7 billion.

Clayens NP Group is a French plastic resin manufacturer.