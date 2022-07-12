Heritage Group invests in TwelveStone Health Partners

The funding will be used by TwelveStone to expand its Infusion Center services throughout the southeastern U.S.

Heritage Group has made an investment in TwelveStone Health Partners, a provider of comprehensive chronic care medication services. No financial terms were disclosed.

The funding will be used by TwelveStone to expand its Infusion Center services throughout the southeastern U.S.

“The TwelveStone mission is to support communities and patients struggling with complex, chronic conditions,” said Shane Reeves, TwelveStone’s CEO, in a statement. “With this investment, we will be able to scale the tremendous service delivery offered by our care team to those who deserve a higher level of support across the southeast.”

TwelveStone provides holistic pharmacy solutions for patients with complex and chronic conditions. The company launched its ambulatory infusion center model in 2019.

This is the third evolution in the company’s history, beginning in 1980 when Richard Reeves and Ronald Powell created a single retail pharmacy location then called Reeves Powell Saveway Drug Store. In 1994 Shane Reeves and Rick Sain launched Reeves-Sain, and over 20 years grew the organization to include seven companies. In 2015 Reeves Sain Drug Store, Inc., a retail pharmacy, and its specialty pharmacy, EntrustRx were sold to Fred’s, Inc. In 2016 Shane Reeves launched TwelveStone Health Partners.

Based in Nashville, Heritage Group has over $700 million of assets under management. The private equity firm invests in high-growth healthcare services and healthcare technology businesses.