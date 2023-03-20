H&F and Dragoneer-backed PointClickCare buys Patient Pattern

Patient Pattern is a Buffalo, New York-based electronic health record and care management platform

PointClickCare Technologies, a portfolio company of Hellman & Friedman (H&F) and Dragoneer Investment Group, has acquired Patient Pattern, a Buffalo, New York-based electronic health record and care management platform. No financial details of the transaction were disclosed.

PointClickCare is a healthcare technology platform enabling collaboration and access to insights at every stage of the patient healthcare journey. It is based in Toronto.

The combination of PointClickCare and Patient Pattern will further the companies’ shared vision of enabling better care and outcomes for high-needs populations and provide care teams with the solutions they need to successfully operate at the top of their license, according to a statement.

“Senior care providers need support as they navigate new models of care and ultimately take on more risk-bearing responsibilities, inclusive of technology that helps them deliver exceptional care, particularly to high-needs populations,” said Travis Palmquist, senior vice president and general manager of senior care at PointClickCare. “As our customers continue to embrace value-based care and see the success of this model, we are excited to deploy Patient Pattern’s care management platform. Care models will continue to evolve, and this strategic investment is another example of our commitment to helping our customers thrive in this evolving market, specifically, the opportunity to succeed with this shift to risk.”

Hellman & Friedman, based in San Francisco, is a global private equity firm. Dragoneer is a long-term oriented investment firm, also headquartered in San Francisco.

Goodwin Procter served as legal advisor and PricewaterhouseCoopers served as tax and accounting advisor to PointClickCare. Nemphos Braue served as legal advisor to Patient Pattern.