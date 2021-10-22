Hg-backed Intelerad Medical Systems buys Ambra Health

Intelerad Medical Systems has acquired New York-based Ambra Health, maker of a cloud-based medical image management suite. No financial terms were disclosed. Based in Montreal and Raleigh, North Carolina, Intelerad is a provider of medical image management solutions. The company was acquired last year by Hg from Novacap.

PRESS RELEASE

Intelerad and Ambra Health Combine to Form the Global Industry Leader in Cloud PACS and Enterprise Imaging

RALEIGH, N.C. AND MONTREAL (PRWEB) OCTOBER 14, 2021

Intelerad Medical Systems™, a global leader in medical image management solutions, today announced its acquisition of Ambra Health, maker of a leading cloud-based medical image management suite. Unifying two KLAS Research category leaders, the combined platform will provide physicians, patients and researchers a superior cloud solution for reading, storing and sharing diagnostic imaging. Along with Intelerad’s award-winning PACS, Ambra brings a robust cloud VNA, image exchange functionality, and research and pathology capabilities to the Intelerad portfolio.

The global hospital imaging IT market is estimated at $4.5B, according to the recent Signify Research Imaging IT World Report 2021. Imaging needs will continue to facilitate growth in this market as hospitals and health systems increasingly turn to the cloud for image accessibility. This new partnership between Intelerad and Ambra significantly expands the combined company’s ability to enable distributed radiology reading, collaborative care solutions and advanced life science research in multiple markets to improve the health of populations.

“The ultimate goal of healthcare is for human beings to live longer, healthier lives. Medical imaging and advanced technology is critical to this goal, and this acquisition positions Intelerad to enhance imaging accessibility and empower healthcare providers with the tools they need to deliver better patient outcomes.” said Mike Lipps, Intelerad Chief Executive Officer. “For healthcare providers, moving to the cloud is not a matter of if, but when. Partnering with Ambra is a significant milestone on our path to provide the most scalable and robust medical image management platform in the industry. And while many medical imaging vendors offer pieces of what providers need, Intelerad now offers the entire solution.”

Ambra powers some of the largest health systems – such as Johns Hopkins Medicine, Memorial Hermann and New York Presbyterian, as well as radiology practices, subspecialty practices and clinical research organizations – to dramatically improve imaging and collaborative care workflows with its highly intuitive and interoperable cloud platform. Ambra’s cloud-based platform empowers radiologists and other providers to share and view images in real-time without a VPN or CD, improving patient engagement, continuity of care, and interoperability.

“Ambra has been focused on ensuring large hospital systems, medical groups, imaging centers, clinical research organizations, and health information exchanges can rely on us to significantly improve processes and workflows in the circle of care,” said Morris Panner, CEO, Ambra. “This commitment is strengthened by joining Intelerad, and we look forward together to further enhance our products and services.”

Mr. Panner will become President of Intelerad, reporting directly to Mike Lipps, CEO. He has led Ambra’s vision of delivering better care through great technology for almost a decade, and paired with his industry-leading experience, he will help accelerate Intelerad’s ability to bring medical image management to the next level.

Today’s milestone follows an active year for Intelerad, with this marking its fourth acquisition in 2021. The deals are part of Intelerad’s growth strategy to provide customers the most scalable imaging platform in the world, and as a result, Intelerad customers are already benefiting from an expanded suite of solutions, unmatched flexibility, and increased support which will enable them to drive clinical efficiency and focus on providing enhanced patient care.

“Radiology Partners’ mission is to transform our specialty by innovating across clinical value, technology, and service, while elevating the role of radiology and radiologists in healthcare. Having worked with both Intelerad and Ambra Health, we appreciate each organization’s commitment to clients and their delivery of innovative technology to meet clinical goals and achieve positive patient outcomes,” said Denis Zerr, Chief Information Officer for Radiology Partners, client of both Intelerad and Ambra. “As a result of this new partnership, we look forward to gaining an even stronger integrated suite of solutions to enable us to provide the best technology capabilities for our clinicians, deliver high-quality patient care and provide enhanced value to our healthcare partners.”

For more information about Intelerad, its solutions or the Ambra acquisition, please visit intelerad.com. Meet the combined team at the upcoming RSNA conference November 30-Dec 2 in Chicago, IL.

About Intelerad

Intelerad offers one of healthcare’s most comprehensive imaging and analytics platforms. Headquartered in Raleigh, NC and Montreal, Intelerad has nearly 800 employees located in offices across six countries. The company empowers nearly 2,000 healthcare organizations around the world with the speed, scalability, and simplicity needed to increase business performance while, most importantly, improving patient outcomes. Intelerad’s modern enterprise solutions have been acknowledged by a Best in KLAS recognition, ranking #1 for PACS Asia/Oceania in the 2021 Best in KLAS: Global Software (Non-US) report. To learn more, visit intelerad.com and follow Intelerad on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Ambra Health

Ambra Health is a medical data and image management SaaS company. Intuitive, flexible, scalable and highly interoperable, the Ambra cloud platform is designed to serve as the backbone of imaging innovation and progress for healthcare providers. It empowers some of the largest health systems in the US, as well as radiology practices, subspecialty practices, and life sciences organizations to dramatically improve imaging and collaborative care workflows. As expert partners, we listen to our customers, understand their needs, and apply our extensive knowledge to deliver innovative medical image management solutions for the future of healthcare, now.

About Radiology Partners

Radiology Partners is the largest radiology practice in the U.S., serving more than 2,900 hospitals and other healthcare facilities across the nation. As a physician-led and physician-owned practice, their mission is to transform radiology by innovating across clinical value, technology, service and economics, while elevating the role of radiology and radiologists in healthcare. Using a proven healthcare services model, Radiology Partners provides consistent, high-quality care to patients, while delivering enhanced value to the hospitals, clinics, imaging centers and referring physicians they serve.