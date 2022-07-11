Hg Capital invests in Ideagen

The deal is Hg’s 15th investment in the legal and regulatory compliance software sector

Hg Capital has invested in Ideagen, the Nottinghamshire, UK-based specialist in compliance software for regulated industries. Ideagen has delisted from the London Stock Exchange’s Alternative Investment Market. Ideagen serves companies across industries including life sciences, banking, finance, insurance and healthcare. More than 10,000 companies use Ideagen’s software including brands such as Heineken, Bank of New York and British Airways. Since 2013 Ideagen has acquired over 20 companies.

Hg targets technology buyouts primarily in Europe and the US. It has over $40 billion in funds under management with nearly 300 employees across London, Munich and New York. This is Hg’s 15th investment in the legal and regulatory compliance software sector sector having invested circa $3 billion to date.

“We are excited to work with the Ideagen team,” said Christopher Fielding, Joris Van Gool and Jean-Baptiste Brian, partners at Hg. “They have been responsible for building a high-quality business that will now have greater flexibility to execute and accelerate longer term growth plans, including investments in product, technology, talent and large scale, accretive acquisitions. We are also delighted to welcome Chris Bayne, a proven leader with a history of significantly scaling UK software businesses alongside Hg. Together we are in a great position and remain committed to ensuring that Ideagen maintains and grows as a leader in the sector.”

Chris Bayne will join the Ideagen board. Bayne is CEO on the management team of Access Group, a UK-based software business.

“We are on an exciting journey of growth and progression, one that continues to deliver solutions to help improve operational efficiency, maintain compliance, manage risk and keep people safe,” said Ben Dorks, CEO Ideagen. “This new relationship with Hg will give us the ability to accelerate even faster, serve our customers better and scale our business further across the globe.”