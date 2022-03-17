HGGC-backed Fullscript acquires Emerson Ecologics

Fullscript, a portfolio company of HGGC, has acquired Emerson Ecologics, a healthcare firm. No financial terms were disclosed.

PRESS RELEASE

PALO ALTO, Calif. —March 17, 2022 — HGGC, a leading middle market private equity firm, today announced its portfolio company, Fullscript (or “the Company”) has completed the acquisition of Emerson Ecologics to create the preeminent technology platform for Integrative Health. This transaction follows a $240 million investment by HGGC and Snapdragon Capital Partners in November 2021. Liberty Lane Partners, the prior owner of Emerson Ecologics, retains a meaningful stake in the combined company. The transaction nearly doubles the annual revenue of Fullscript and doubles the number of integrative medicine practitioners and patients Fullscript supports to more than 70,000 healthcare professionals and over 5 million patients.

“We are very excited to bring together these two businesses with great reputations and long histories,” said Bill Conrad, Partner at HGGC. “Combined under the Fullscript brand, the Company will accelerate the adoption of integrative health, benefiting practitioners, suppliers, and patients.”

“As long-standing Health & Wellness investors, we’re excited to support this combination which will facilitate the healthcare trend towards a wellness-centered functional medicine model,” said Mark Grabowski, founder of Snapdragon Capital Partners.

The Fullscript platform now provides access to additional key professional grade supplements and wellness brands, diagnostic testing and an expanded distribution network to enhance the practitioner and patient experience. In addition, Fullscript will continue its extensive investment in treatment adherence, personalized care, and cutting-edge clinical research to support the advancement and spread of integrative medicine, which grew at a 25% CAGR between 2012 and 2020.

“This acquisition is a giant step toward bringing integrative medicine into the mainstream. It provides Fullscript with the scale and technology to arm practitioners with the tools they need to practice health-promoting medicine,” said Kyle Braatz, CEO at Fullscript. “We can create tremendous value and growth for the entire ecosystem, from partners to practitioners to patients.”

“We are thrilled to partner with HGGC and Snapdragon to combine these businesses and build an even stronger platform to support the expansion of integrative medicine,” added Paul Meister, co-founder and CEO of Liberty Lane Partners.

Fullscript is the foremost platform for leading the delivery of the integrative care movement by providing evidence-based supplement recommendations and distribution to support providers’ healthcare delivery along with patient content unique to their health journeys. The acquisition provides Fullscript with opportunities to further scale the business and drive product innovation that allows practitioners to spend more time caring for patients while enhancing their patients’ engagement with their own wellness.

About Fullscript

Fullscript is a powerful care delivery platform for integrative medicine practitioners offering access to personalized treatment planning, ongoing wellness education, and healthcare’s best supplements and wellness products. With over a decade of development and used by more than 70,000 healthcare professionals serving over 5 million patients, Fullscript delivers the scale, technology and expertise to support the growth of integrative medicine and delivery of high-quality care. For more information, visit www.fullscript.com.