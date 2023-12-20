Hg’s Alan Cline: ‘The AI revolution is real’; Madison Dearborn, HPS agree to exit NFP

Morning Hubs!

Probably my favorite subject to cover has been the rise and innovations around continuation funds as well as GPs’ efforts to find paths to liquidity for their older investments. I would say the hunt for liquidity has been the biggest story of the year, the shift in LPs’ minds from simply sifting through strong performers to finding managers actually returning capital.

Slowing distributions and lack of exits have implications across the industry. Will the outlook improve next year? Rate cuts would go a long way to helping revive deal activity.

Hg, the UK-based tech-focused investor, brought on former Vista Equity executive Alan Cline earlier this year to help lead the firm’s North America expansion. Cline chatted with Obey Martin Manayiti about his outlook for deal activity as well as the firm’s efforts around AI. Read the full interview here on PE Hub.

What is your view of generative AI?

Think about time-consuming and detailed tasks like tax administration, payroll management, staffing allocation, legal agreement management or sharing health data among care providers – technology boosts productivity and helps to manage information and risk more accurately.

AI takes this impact to a whole new level. We see opportunities for our companies to harness the power of AI for both customer-facing applications and internal productivity opportunities – especially in coding, customer support and marketing.

Hg is well positioned to take advantage of these developments. Over the past decade or so, we’ve assembled a team of in-house experts who are skilled at using data science and AI to boost value creation initiatives in our portfolio, and also within Hg. They have been deploying this lever with tremendous success, which has led us to developing our own proprietary suite of AI tools that we call Retina to make this even more accessible to our portfolio.

These AI-powered SaaS tools essentially distill all our accumulated IP from a decade’s worth of data and AI work within our portfolio. They span providing rich, automated business intelligence to our CEOs and boards, boosting lead generation and driving deal sourcing. We believe the AI revolution is real and will have broad-ranging impact in the decades ahead.

Sentinel Capital announced the acquisition of High Bar Brands, which makes and distributes aftermarket products for heavy-duty trucks and trailers. Sentinel Capital is acquiring the business from Heartwood Partners, which invested in the company through its third fund.

The company’s portfolio includes fenders, floor mats, couplings, hitches, stainless steel accessories and mud flaps. Read more here on PE Hub.

Madison Dearborn and HPS Investment Partners agreed to sell NFP, a mid-market property and casualty broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager and retirement plan adviser, to Aon.

Aon will acquire the business for a total consideration of $13.4 billion. Doug Hammond, chairman and CEO of NFP, will continue to lead the business as an independent but connected platform within Aon. The deal is expected to close in mid-2024. Read more here on PE Hub.

Ardian, HarbourVest Partners and Hamilton Lane stepped up as lead investors on Hellman & Friedman’s strip sale process across four assets, three of which are held in continuation funds.

The assets, with a combined net asset value of around $10 billion, are Verisure; UKG; Applied Systems; and Hub International. Hellman & Friedman is working with Evercore on the deal. With more than $2 billion of capital set to buy, LPs who want to cash out will only be able to sell part of their full interests, sources said. “We’d love liquidity but expect relative to our exposure not to really realize that in the way we’d like,” an LP said.

The deal is a way to deliver liquidity to LPs who rolled into earlier continuation funds and comes as LPs look for GPs to send them back proceeds before fully committing to new fundraisings.

“The big beef among LPs is, ‘Okay, look, I’ve got a lot of NAV, and not a lot of distributions, and most of these portfolios are relatively young,’” said an LP with exposure to the firm. Read more here on Buyouts.

We're starting to work on our annual Women in PE feature that runs in March. We're looking for recommendations from you, Dear Reader, on rock star women in the industry. We're mostly interested in women working on the deal side of the business, since that is the area that has traditionally been dominated by men, but we will include women who work in IR and on the LP side as well. Nominations should include short bios of the candidate that include accomplishments both in their professional career as well as a snapshot of activities outside of work.

The Women in PE feature includes 10 mini-profiles of superstar women in the business as the March cover story, along with additional feature coverage.

