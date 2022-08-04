Hidden Harbor to buy engine products maker Dayco

The transaction is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2022.

Dayco is being advised by Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP as legal counsel and Rothschild & Co is serving as financial advisor to Dayco

Hidden Harbor is being advised by McDermott Will & Emery LLP as legal counsel and Cowen as buyside financial advisor

Dayco has more than 40 locations in 22 countries and over 3,600 associates

Hidden Harbor Capital Partners has agreed to acquire Dayco, an engine products and drive systems supplier for the automotive and aftermarket industries. No financial terms were disclosed.

“We are excited to work with Joel and the rest of the talented global executive leadership team and employees to further build upon the Dayco brand, which has been valued by customers and partners world-wide for more than 100 years,” said Andrew Joy, a partner at Hidden Harbor, in a statement

The transaction is expected to be completed in the third quarter of calendar year 2022.

Dayco is being advised by Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP as legal counsel and Rothschild & Co is serving as financial advisor to Dayco. Hidden Harbor is being advised by McDermott Will & Emery LLP as legal counsel, Cowen as buyside financial advisor, and Configure Partners as debt financing advisor.

Dayco has more than 40 locations in 22 countries and over 3,600 associates.