HIG Capital-backed 3Pillar Global acquires Jonah Group

HIG Capital-backed 3Pillar Global this week announced it has acquired Jonah Group, a Toronto-based software engineering business. No financial terms were disclosed.

The addition of the company follows on from several recent acquisitions made by 3Pillar as part of its growth strategy. It picked up Tiempo Development of Arizona, Costa Rica-based Isthmus Software and Software Development Europe, a Czech business.

Founded in 2001, Jonah specializes in the design, building, implementation and management of custom software applications. It has clients across auto finance, insurance, wealth management and capital markets.

3Pillar is headquartered in Washington DC and builds software products that power digital transformations.

“Jonah Group has provided premium software engineering services to an impressive list of clients for more than 20 years,” said David DeWolf, CEO of 3Pillar. “Our combined capabilities and expanded presence in the BFSI sector as well as the heart of Toronto’s financial and technology district will allow us to better serve our clients for years to come.”

The acquisition will add to 3Pillar’s growing global footprint and expand its team to more than 2,300 employees across nine countries.

Miami-headquartered HIG Capital is a global private equity investor with more than $49 billion in assets under management. It made a strategic growth investment in 3Pillar in November 2021.