Highland West Capital-backed Bid Group snaps up YGE

Bid Group, a portfolio company of Highland West Capital, has acquired YGE, a St Raymond, Quebec-based supplier and service provider specializing in saw guides, grinders and critical consumables for the wood processing industry. No financial terms were disclosed.

Based in Prince George, British Columbia, Bid Group is an integrated supplier of equipment, engineering and optimization services and related solutions to the wood processing industry.

The deal further enhances Bid’s product offering within the wood processing saw and tooling sector, while also extending its product and service offerings across the entire operational lifecycle.

“We are excited to reach this agreement with our longtime partners YGE and the Guillemette family. This marks another important step in meeting our valued customer demand for modern, high quality and innovative saw and tooling technology solutions. This partnership builds on previous investments in Smith Sawmill Services, BLADE cutting tools, and the recently announced acquisition of Industrial Cutting Solutions in Alabama,” said Simon Potvin, Bid’s president, wood processing, in a statement.

Highland West Capital, a Canadian private equity family office, acquired a majority stake in Bid Group in 2017. BDC Capital’s Growth and Transition Capital, Roynat Equity Partners and Export Development Canada also invested in the deal.