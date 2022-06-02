Highland West Capital promotes Trevor Brady to partner

Canadian private equity firm Highland West Capital has promoted Trevor Brady to managing director and partner. Brady joined the firm in 2015 following an investment banking career at RBC Capital Markets. Launched in 2013, Highland West is based in Vancouver.

PRESS RELEASE

Trevor Brady Appointment

May 20, 2022

Vancouver, B.C. – Highland West Capital Ltd. (“HWCL”) is pleased to announce that Trevor Brady has been promoted to Managing Director and Partner.

Trevor joined HWCL in 2015 and has been an integral part of the firm’s success since that time.

Originally from Kitimat (Cable Car), BC, Trevor is a graduate of UBC Commerce and spent a dozen years honing his craft as an investment banker for RBC in both BC and the UK.

Well known and respected in West Coast corporate finance circles, Trevor and family make their home in Vancouver.

Trevor makes HWCL firm history in that he is the first person not named “David” to become a partner, joining partners David Rowntree, Dave Mullen and David Schellenberg.

Congrats Trevor!

Highland West Capital Ltd. is a private equity firm that blends the depth of large fund experience with the flexibility of a family office. Highland West Capital offers a broad array of capital alternatives including traditional equity and debt structures—as well as strategic, operational and financial support to its management partners.